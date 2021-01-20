Rabbi David Yosef of Har Nof says people need to fear the pandemic, not police.

Rabbi David Yosef, rabbi of the Har Nof neighborhood in Jerusalem and a member of the Shas Council of Sages, calls in the strongest of terms for the Haredi community to adhere to public health guidelines.

In a recording for Kan Moreshet published on the Kikar Hashabat website, Rabbi Yosef said, "I hear all kinds of allegations that the police are coming after us, but it’s people who do not keep the guidelines that are the real villains. Forty or fifty people die from this plague every day. How can anyone ignore the guidelines and still call themselves blameless?”

According to the report on the Kikar Hashabbat website, 31% of the new patients are from the Haredi community - even though the Haredim constitute only 12% of the population in Israel; 20.4% of the tests in the Haredi sector were positive, compared with 9.2% of the tests in the general population.

The positive testing rate by city for Haredi neighborhoods is as follows: Beitar - 28.5%; Elad - 25.8%; Bnei Brak - 20.2%; Emanuel - 27.7%; Modi’in- 20.2%; Kiryat Ye'arim - 16.7%.

There are 82,930 COVID-19 patients in Israel as of this morning - 1,918 are hospitalized and 1,532 are staying in quarantine hotels, and the rest are in home care. 1,113 patients seriously ill, 344 are in critical condition, and 308 are on ventilators.