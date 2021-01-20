'Congratulations Biden - and keep up the pressure on Iran'

Danny Danon, Israel's former Ambassador to the United Nations and the current chairman of the World Likud, congratulated incoming President Joe Biden Wednesday, hours ahead of the inauguration ceremony.

"We congratulate President Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States," Danon said in a statement.

"Israel values the unbreakable relationship we have with the United States and we look forward to continue developing the strong ties between our countries."

Danon emphasized that Iran's nuclear program is the biggest challenge facing the Middle East, and expressed hope that the new administration will maintain pressure on Tehran.

"The issue of a nuclear Iran is the most pressing challenge facing the region today. We hope that the new administration will continue to apply the necessary pressure on the Iranian regime. Wishing the incoming President much success in his new post."