What happened to 4 years of incitement against Trump?
Sky News Australia airs footage of celebrities supporting Dem Party desperately trying to overturn 2016 vote, calling for violence.
Anti-Trump protest
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaWhat happened to 4 years of incitement against Trump?
What happened to 4 years of incitement against Trump?
Sky News Australia airs footage of celebrities supporting Dem Party desperately trying to overturn 2016 vote, calling for violence.
Anti-Trump protest
iStock
top