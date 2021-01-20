Haredi communities are suffering from the virus more than anyone suspects

In a briefing given Haredi journalists two days ago, the Haredi coronavirus crisis manager Roni Noma, claimed that 11% of the coronavirus patients hospitalized are from the Haredi sector.

He quickly qualified his remarks and said that it is impossible to know the exact figure because "many of them choose to quarantine at home". The charity 'Chesdei Amram' has revealed numbers that confirm this assertion and show the situation in the Haredi sector to border on catastrophic.

According to data obtained by Behadrei Haredim, from the beginning of January until the 19th, the organization received 9,641 inquiries regarding home quarantine, of which 5,931 people were accorded counseling and guidance. 3,767 individuals were hospitalized in the same period, including 927 in critical condition.

Of the patients in critical condition, 426 have recovered. 3,441 of all patients have recovered. Of the total number of those at home, 1,556 people needed a doctor's visit.

The organization emphasized that the situation is far more serious than the hospital data might indicate.

Over the course of 19 days, 4 people died in home care, but the organization has no information about the fate of the 34 patients who were moved from their houses to hospitals. About two months ago, between the second and third wave of infections, Channel 12 journalist Yair Shreki posted on his Twitter account that his sources in Chesdei Amram reported an increase in demand for medical oxygen, as well as some patients being removed to hospitals.

A spokesman for the organization, former Haredi community leader Yoelish Kreuss, emphasized in a conversation with Behadrei Haredim that Shreki's report was only partially true. "Two weeks ago, we lent 70 oxygen kits to patients who preferred home care, and have placed 111 kits in hospitals. This much is in Shreki’s report. "Kreuss explained, adding," If you look at the data on the critical patients in hospitals, you will find that the rate of new cases is dropping.”

Kreuss added that these are not Haredi patients, according to Kreuss, and that there are now almost no oxygen kits in Mea Shearim or anywhere in the near area. "Our oxygen kits are now in use as far away as Dimona and Be’er Sheva,” Kreuss notes with satisfaction. Wherever they are, we see a considerable preference for home care, where the patient can be assured of individual attention and compassion.”