Number of new infections falls to 8,511

A total of 8,511 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning.

The percentage of tests coming back positive fell significantly Tuesday, falling from 10.3% Monday to 9.2% Tuesday. The level recorded Monday was the highest level since early October, but well below the peak level of 15% recorded in September.

Thus far, more than 2,272,000 people have received the first dose of the two-dose vaccination, with more than 500,000 having received both doses.

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish touted the numbers in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet Wednesday morning.

"Yesterday, 8,511 Israelis tested positive for COVID. The percentage of positive tests dropped to 9.2%.”

"We are in a very complex stage of the process. The new mutations are much more contagious. In families where one person got infected and others remained healthy, the entire household is getting sick at this point."