In parashat Bo, G-d pulls the rug out from under the hapless Pharaoh, whose blinding pride has brought him to the brink of annihilation.

But just before G-d drops the hammer on Pharaoh and Egypt, He delegates cosmic responsibilities to the newly forming nation of Israel: reckoning the new moon and preparing the Pesach offering.

Meanwhile, the Pharaonic march of folly gets a reboot in the upcoming Biden Middle East foreign policy.