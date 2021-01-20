Iran blacklists Trump over 'terrorist and anti-human rights acts'

Iran blacklisted US President Donald Trump and several current and former senior US officials on Tuesday citing “terrorist and anti-human rights” acts, Reuters reports.

Tehran’s move, announced on the last full day of the Trump administration, allows the seizure of any assets in Iran of sanctioned individuals. However, there have been no reports of any such assets, so the move is unlikely to have financial impact on the outgoing US president or officials.

The move is similar to ones the Trump administration has taken against Iranian officials, politicians and companies since withdrawing in 2018 from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Among the officials sanctioned by Iran on Tuesday were Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; ex-Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters.

The officials were blacklisted “for their role in terrorist and anti-human rights activities against Iran and its citizens”, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted as having said.

Tensions between the US and Iran have increased in recent weeks around the one-year anniversary of the elimination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

The US military has several times flown the nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Middle East in recent weeks.

Following a recent rocket attack on the US embassy in Baghdad, Trump warned that he would hold "Iran responsible" for any fatal attack on Americans in Iraq.

In response, Iran’s Foreign Minister warned Trump against any "adventurism" before leaving the White House.