Smotrich invites new Jewish Home leader to a meeting

The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, on Tuesday evening called Hagit Moshe and congratulated her on her election as head of the Jewish Home Party.

Smotrich invited Moshe to meet on Wednesday to "promote the implementation of the merger agreement that will allow a joint and united run of religious Zionism in the upcoming elections," said a statement on his behalf.

In their conversation, MK Smotrich told Moshe, "I am convinced that together we will bring great spirit and immense enthusiasm to all of religious Zionism and the ideological right in the State of Israel."

It is believed that Smotrich and Moshe will agree on a joint run in the elections to the 24th Knesset and then try to join the slate of Naftali Bennett's Yamina faction, as was the case in the previous elections.