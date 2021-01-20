Ivanka Trump bids farewell to the White House

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump and one of his advisors, on Tuesday said goodbye to the White House, a day before her father’s time in office officially comes to an end.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve our nation as an Advisor to the President. I am so proud of what we have accomplished and excited for the future. I came to Washington to fight for American families and I leave feeling I've done that,” she said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“I hope and believe that America can move forward in a positive way, acknowledge our differences and find common ground - that is how we will remain the greatest nation,” added Trump.

“The last four years have been an incredible journey. In traveling to nearly every American state and dozens of countries, I fell even more deeply in love with the American people.”

“Thank you all for the love and support that you have shown me. I leave D.C. in awe of the compassion, grace and grit that exists across this nation. These great and strong people have reinforced my abiding faith in America.”

Trump concluded by wishing President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris success.

“May God give wisdom, courage and strength to President-elect Joseph R. Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris, Mr. Douglas Emhoff and all of the leaders, judges, officers and officials who devote themselves to service of the public. As Americans we must all pray for their success. God bless you all and God bless the United States of America,” she said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the President released a farewell video address in which he thanked the American people and wished the incoming administration of Joe Biden success.

“This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck -- a very important word.”

Trump mentioned Israel when he noted his diplomacy work in the Middle East, saying, “We recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.”

“As a result of our bold diplomacy and principled realism, we achieved a series of historic peace deals in the Middle East. Nobody believed it could happen. The Abraham Accords opened the doors to a future of peace and harmony, not violence and bloodshed. It is the dawn of a new Middle East, and we are bringing our soldiers home,” added Trump.