New Jewish Home leader: Everyone has a place in our home and we want everyone

The Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, Hagit Moshe, gave a victory speech on Tuesday night after winning the election for the leadership of the Jewish Home Party.

“I stand here excited, with great gratitude, that I was elected to lead the Jewish Home Party. The Jewish Home Party in its various incarnations has always been the leading political arm of religious Zionism, faithful to the path of Torah and work, Torah with Derech Eretz. The party that always knew how to proudly and without confusion carry the three flags, the flag of the Torah, the flag of the people and the flag of the land,” she said.

“We have been blessed by the fact that the national religious public is a public with diverse opinions, but everyone has a place in our home. The eyes of the national religious public are on us, the public is waiting for unity. Over the years we knew how to walk together despite the disagreements, because we had a responsibility. Responsibility for the public and responsibility for the path. When we split up, we lost our political power. As a result, the public we represent and our large enterprises have been damaged,” added Moshe.

“The only thing that guided me when running is the good of the party, the good of religious Zionism, and what is good for religious Zionism right now is the unification of everyone. We will not paint the party in one color or another, our beauty is in our diversity. I am committed to uniting the forces in religious Zionism. Everyone has a place in our home and we want everyone,” she stressed.