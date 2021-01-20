Smotrich: Thank you President Trump

The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, thanked US President Donald Trump, who will officially be leaving the post on Wednesday.

"President Trump, who is leaving the White House today, was one of Israel's greatest friends and will go down in history as a partner who promoted long-term strategic moves that will have a positive effect for many years to come,” said Smotrich.

“Thank you, Mr. President. We thank you very much and are sorry to see you go. Thank you also to your partners in the administration and the staff, and to Ambassador Friedman," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump released a farewell video address in which he thanked the American people and wished the incoming administration of Joe Biden success.

“This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck -- a very important word.”

Trump mentioned Israel when he noted his diplomacy work in the Middle East, saying, “We recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.”

“As a result of our bold diplomacy and principled realism, we achieved a series of historic peace deals in the Middle East. Nobody believed it could happen. The Abraham Accords opened the doors to a future of peace and harmony, not violence and bloodshed. It is the dawn of a new Middle East, and we are bringing our soldiers home,” added Trump.