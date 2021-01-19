Watch: Biden becomes teary-eyed as he remembers his late son

US President-elect Joe Biden became teary-eyed on Tuesday afternoon as he delivered a speech in Delaware before he embarked upon his final trip to Washington, D.C., ahead of his inauguration on Wednesday.

Biden was in tears as he honored his late son, Beau Biden, saying it should have been Beau who was about to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I only have one regret: He’s not here, because we should be introducing him as president,” he said.

“When I die, Delaware will be written on my heart and the hearts of all the Bidens. We love you all,” added Biden.

“You’ve been there for us in the good and the bad. You’ve never walked away and I am proud, proud, proud to be a son of Delaware and I am even more proud to be standing here doing this from the Major Beau Biden facility. My only regret is that he can’t be here today,” said Biden.

Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46.