Bennett stable, Sa'ar plunging, Smotrich doesn't pass electoral threshold

A poll by the Midgam Institute and Mano Geva, conducted for Channel 12 News and published tonight shows that if the election had been held today, the Likud would have won 30 seats (compared with 29 in a previous poll).

New Hope Party led by Gideon Sa'ar would have received 15 seats in such a case (compared to 16 seats in a previous poll and over 20 seats in previous weeks).

Yesh Atid led by Yair Lapid receives 14 seats according to the poll, Yamina led by Naftali Bennett receives 13 seats.

The survey also shows that in such a case, the Joint Arab List wins 10 seats, while Shas and United Torah Judaism each win 8 seats.

The Yisrael Beyteinu Party led by MK Avigdor Liberman wins 7 seats, Meretz receives 6 seats, Blue and White receives 5 seats and the Israelis Party led by Ron Huldai wins only 4 seats.

Those not passing the electoral threshold: Yaron Zelicha's Economic Party (2.4%) The Religious Zionist Party led by Bezalel Smotrich (1.9%), Labor (1.6%), Jewish Home (0.6%), and Otzma Yehudit (0.5%).

The survey also shows that a union between Smotrich's Religious Zionist Party and Otzma Yehudit receives 4 seats, at the expense of the Likud and Yamina.