Las Vegas Israeli-American community honor Sheldon Adelson

The Jewish and Israeli-American community in Las Vegas participated in a special convoy of vehicles on Sunday led by the Israeli-American Council (IAC) in honor of Sheldon G. Adelson. Some 400 members of the community came together for the socially distanced event, each receiving a candle to light in memory of Adelson and a special prayer to recite. A temporary memorial site was established in the IAC Center in the city.

Adelson was one of the world's leading entrepreneurs, business leaders, and philanthropists. Las Vegas was the main residence for the late Adelson, together with his wife Dr. Miriam Adelson, for the past 30 years.

The Israeli-American Council (IAC) is dedicated to building an engaged and united Israeli-American community that strengthens the Israeli and Jewish identity of its next-generation, the American Jewish community, and the bond between the people of the United States and the State of Israel. With the foresight and support of the Adelsons, through the IAC, Sheldon’s vision is now in more than 100 communities and more than 90 campuses and has brought Israel to the hearts of hundreds of thousands of Israeli and Jewish Americans across the nation.