Polish lawmakers study Israeli vaccination campaign to plan their own

Members of parliament in Poland today (Tuesday) held a consultation on the coronavirus crisis and sought to learn from the successes of the Israeli vaccination initiative.

In a debate held today among members of parliament, at the initiative of ELNET Europe-Israel, the legislators heard Prof. Ran Blitzer, Clalit's Chief Innovation Advisor to the Coronavirus Committee in Israel.

At the opening of the hearing, the Speaker of the Senate, Senator Grodzky, said that he praised Israel's activities and its success in the vaccination campaign and that they expect to learn and follow in Israel's footsteps.

MPs asked Professor Blitzer to learn about Israel's public education campaign for the elderly population and groups who may be afraid of getting vaccinated.

They explained that elderly people in Poland often come to clinics in person to register for the vaccine, stand in long lines and endanger their health as a result. Prof. Blitzer said that Israel took advantage of its experience in emergency preparedness and in the annual flu vaccination infrastructure. It is the clinics that actively address the elderly population and thus manage the planning of vaccines.

The discussion was attended by more than 50 MPs, including Senate Health Committee Chairman Vesiam (both MPs) - MP Tomasz Fly and Senator Bita Malka-Libra, as well as the Prime Minister's Chief Adviser on the epidemic, Prof. Andrzej Horban. The latter lamented during the discussion that Poland has a similar approach to Israel, but they are facing a shortage of vaccines due to a decline in supply from Pfizer to the EU.

Shai Bezeq, CEO of ELNET Europe-Israel, has been working to improve Israel's relations with European countries. He commented: "Today's event in the Polish Parliament reflects the great potential for closer cooperation and expertise, both for Europe and for Israel."

He said, "Tightening ties and deepening the dialogue between Europe and Israel are at the core of ELNET's mission and we are pleased to see such a huge interest in Israel's expertise in the coronavirus vaccine campaign."

Last week, the ELNET Europe-Israel organization led a similar debate in the French Senate with legislators and health officials and is expected to lead another debate in the German parliament in the coming weeks.