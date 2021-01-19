British museum buys Trump baby blimp

A massive balloon in the shape of a baby in a diaper with Donald Trump's hairstyle was recently purchased by a museum as a moment of his Presidential term. The balloon made its first appearance during Trump's official visit to England when it appeared as part of a large citizen movement to protest his arrival, and has appeared at several of his public occasions since.

The team which created the blimp stated: "We hope the baby's place in the museum will stand as a reminder of when London stood against Trump -- but will prompt those who see it to examine how they can continue the fight against the politics of hate."

Museum of London Director Sharon Ament stated: "London has always been an open, ever-evolving polyglot city. A haven for knowledge, tradition and controversy and over thousands of years we have played host to many a historic protest."

"By collecting the baby blimp we can mark the wave of feeling that washed over the city that day and capture a particular moment of resistance -- a feeling still relevant today as we live through these exceptionally challenging times -- that ultimately shows Londoners banding together in the face of extreme adversity," she added.