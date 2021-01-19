Two National Guard members reportedly pulled from Biden security detail

Quoting two anonymous sources, the Associated Press today said two Army National Guard members are being removed from the mission to secure Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.

A U.S. Army official and senior U.S. intelligence official reportedly told AP that the two National Guard members were found to have ties to "fringe-Right group militias".

No plot against Biden was found.

The Army official and the intelligence official spoke to AP on condition of anonymity "due to Defense Department media regulations." They did not specify what group the Guard members belonged to.

Neither the National Guard Bureau nor the U.S. Secret Service would comment.