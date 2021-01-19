Miri Regev to hunger striking Yossi Dagan: 'I'm begging you, this is no longer a joke'

Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan today fainted in the protest tent of the young Judea/Samaria communities in Jerusalem, after two weeks in which he has been on a hunger strike.

Dagan was treated by MDA and evacuated by ambulance to Shaare Zedek Hospital.

Transport Minister Miri Regev called Dagan and asked him to end the hunger strike. "I beg you, I ask you, get all treatment properly; I'll end the cabinet meeting and I ask you in every manner of request, it's no longer a joke. It's already about your life, your family, and your children. There are other ways to handle these things."

Regev continued: "I ask you; you'll get everything you need. I talked to the Prime Minister. We're working on it. The Prime Minister told me about this matter. Yossi, you're making a very big mistake."

The Shomron Council head thanked Regev for her concern but refused to end the hunger strike: "Miri, I thank you very much for calling. It's very heartwarming for me. They gave me a fluid infusion and they examined me. I will not return to eat until I get a solution."

Dagan added: "I would be happy to eat with you, with the Prime Minister, and Benny Gantz. I cannot eat when my constituents are without electricity and water."