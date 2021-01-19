TJ Cline is thinking of signing with Maccabi TA

Born in America and currently playing in Italy, TJ Cline has divulged that he is considering moving to play for Maccabi Tel Aviv

American-Israeli basketball player TJ Cline is in the final stages of signing with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Cline has played with some distinction in both Italian Lega Basket and the EuroCup. He is 26 years old and stands 6.7 feet tall.

Yisrael Hayom reports that Maccabi Tel Aviv has been trying to get Cline back in Israel to enhance the opening line. Should he accept their offer, it will be his second time in an Israeli club; he played for Hapoel Holon from 2017 to 2020, including their taking the national title.



