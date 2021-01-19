'Republicans treated like Jews in Nazi Germany'
Republicans took issue with CNN calling for conservative news networks to be censored, equating their treatment to the Holocaust.
Tags: Nazi Germany Trump CNN
sign pointing to cnn building
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & Canada'Republicans treated like Jews in Nazi Germany'
'Republicans treated like Jews in Nazi Germany'
Republicans took issue with CNN calling for conservative news networks to be censored, equating their treatment to the Holocaust.
Tags: Nazi Germany Trump CNN
sign pointing to cnn building
iStock
top