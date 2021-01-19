Iran behind proliferation of cyber attacks against Israel

Iranian sources are linked to a large number of cyber attacks on Israeli organizations and companies, government and private, in Israel and abroad that took place in December and January, according to information received by Globes.

According to a senior security official, after several years of defending and building digital defense systems with the help of foreign sources from China and Russia, in the last two years Iran has moved to the offensive phase. He added that in the last month there has been a real increase, perhaps against the background of the one-year anniversary of the assassination of the commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Qassem Suleimani, and after the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsin Fakhrizadeh.

According to the source, under the guise of independent hacker groups, some of which are also linked to countries such as Turkey, Iran carried out dozens of cyber attacks on Israeli, governmental, and other sites, most of which were neutralized in advance and did not cause real damage. The analysis of the attacks showed that those whose target was private companies were located at slightly later stages, which shows the existing gap between the public sector and the national infrastructure and the private/business sector.

"The cyber World War is taking place around us on digital battlefields, and in recent years more than ever. In this war, Israel is on the front line against hidden global rivals of superpowers, and against those who are close acquaintances, led by Iran," says Globes.