Blue and White agrees to lockdown extension

The Blue and White party announced Tuesday afternoon that it will vote in favor of extending the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz made the announcement Tuesday during a meeting with faction members.

Blue and White agreed to back a seven-to-ten day extension of the tightened lockdown, on condition that the government also vote to approve a number of policy changes demanded by the party.

The demands include vaccinations for high school students, mandatory coronavirus checks for everyone arriving in Israel, and expanded lockdown enforcement in areas with high infection rates.

Blue and White’s decision to back the extension essentially ensures its passage by the government, which convened its meeting on the extension at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Blue and White has also demanded that the government increase the fines imposed on lockdown violators, as well as expanded financial assistance for small and medium sized businesses.