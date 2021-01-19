Those who knew Mrs. Yocheved Kraus up until a year ago thought of her as a powerhouse: An energetic mother of 7, who lovingly looked after the kindergarten she ran. Those who knew her face would be shocked to see what she looks like now. In fact, when her 2-year-old daughter came to the hospital to visit her recently, she barely recognized her.

Cancer in Yocheved’s brain and spine have made her pale, sickly. At the sides of her hair covering you can see that her hair has been buzzed off for surgery prep, her eyes well with tears, her nose has a tube that connects her to her oxygen tank. She does not have much time left.

In stark contrast is Yocheved’s eldest daughter, Chana. Chana is a smiley, curly-haired young woman with glasses. She grins by her mother’s side, taking in her presence while she has it. A photo of the two of them is as if they are living in two different worlds.

Rather than focus on Yocheved’s decline, the family has chosen to focus on hope for their future: Chana is engaged to be married. Unfortunately, the family has been without income since Yocheved’s diagnosis a year and a half ago. They have nothing to make a wedding with: No money for a hall, no dress for Chana herself, no ring, no apartment for the couple to live in, or furnishings or appliances.

In a heartbreaking video [below], Yocheved wheezes through her breathing tubes and breaks down in tears with sheer frustration at her inability to provide for her kids. This is truly the nature of mother: Even in her own tremendous suffering, she thinks of what will be left behind for those she loves the most after her passing.

The Kraus family is collecting money to make one last gathering for them to celebrate together. If they can raise what they need, Yocheved will be able to rest knowing that her family will be safe. Because right now, the pain is enough to worry about.

