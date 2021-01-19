Ex-Justice Minister: Blue and White won't survive the election

Former Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn warned Tuesday morning that his former party, Blue and White, will not pass the electoral threshold in the upcoming Knesset election, wasting tens of thousands of votes for the left-wing bloc.

Speaking with Radio 103FM Tuesday, Nissenkorn said that parties on the Left, including the HaYisraelim (The Israelis) party which he recently joined, should consider alliances to minimize the loss of votes to parties which fail to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.

“When things settle down, the center-left bloc will stabilize,” said Nissenkorn, regarding recent polls which show the HaYisraelim party close to the electoral threshold – and in some cases, below it.

“But I do not see Blue and White surviving this election. I’m not ruling out alliances. There are a lot of undecided voters – at least six to seven seats’ worth right now are backing parties that won’t pass the threshold.”

A new poll released Tuesday found that if new elections were held today, Blue and White would win just four seats, barely crossing the electoral threshold. That’s down from five seats in the previous poll.

HaYisraelim would also narrowly cross the threshold with four seats, after failing to cross the threshold in the previous Panels Politics poll, published last week.