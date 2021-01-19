Samaria chief Yossi Dagan passes out during hunger strike

Samaria Regional Council chief Yossi Dagan passed out Tuesday during a hunger strike in Jerusalem.

Dagan, who joined a hunger strike last Wednesday as part of the protest demanding normalization of 46 fledgling communities in Judea and Samaria, collapsed at the protest tent erected in Jerusalem near the Prime Minister’s Office just before noon Tuesday.

MDA paramedics are treating Dagan at the scene.

Last Wednesday, Itai Zar, a resident of the Samaria town of Havat Gilad, fainted at the protest tent during his hunger strike.

Zar was treated by MDA paramedics at the scene before being evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center. He was found to be carrying the coronavirus.