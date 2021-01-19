Sa'ar: Netanyahu is No. 1 when it comes to evading responsibility

The chairman of the New Hope party, Gideon Sa’ar, told Channel 12 News in an interview on Monday that if he is elected Prime Minister, he intends to set up a state commission of inquiry to probe what he called the "coronavirus failures."

"It is inconceivable that the airport has been completely open for almost a year," Sa’ar said, adding, "On the one hand – the citizens of the State of Israel pay a heavy price of lockdowns, must stay at home with their children and pay with their jobs, and on the other – we import the virus, including its variants, from red countries. That's why people died and people's livelihoods have been destroyed. It's a huge failure."

Sa’ar continued, "The failure is not only at Ben Gurion Airport, it is also in education. The failure is also in preserving businesses and there is also a failure when it comes to enforcement - there is almost no issue in which you do not see a failure in the way with which it was dealt. The Prime Minister ranks number one in the world in taking credit when something good happens, but he is number one in the world in terms of not taking responsibility and in lack of setting a personal example."

"On March 23,” he stated, “we will replace this failed government and set up a state commission of inquiry into the failures of the management of the coronavirus. A government must take responsibility - for better or worse. There is a substandard of evading responsibility on the part of Netanyahu.”

"A government headed by me will enforce the law equally - on all sectors in the State of Israel and in all parts of the country. I have often been in conflict with the haredim - when I was Interior Minister I extended Daylight Saving Time contrary to their position, when I was Education Minister I cut budgets of haredi educational institutions that did not teach core subjects. I do not like that the responsibility is transferred to Rabbi Kanievsky. A government under my leadership will enforce the law equally on all Israeli citizens."

On the statement by Shas chairman Aryeh Deri that he would "bring" Sa’ar and Bennett to a right-wing government led by Netanyahu, Sa’ar said, "Aryeh Deri is not my patron - and there is no chance that he will become one. The line of New Hope is set by me. We will replace this government on March 23. Most Israeli citizens understand that this government must be replaced, they understand that Netanyahu cares about his personal interests and not about the good of the state - and the public is smart, it knows who has the greatest chance of replacing the government and that is my party."

The Likud said in response, "Once a political opportunist - always a political opportunist, Gideon continues with petty politics in the midst of the fight against coronavirus. Gideon linked his fate to Lapid and the other left-wing parties and cannot form a government without them. Only Prime Minister Netanyahu, who makes the right decisions despite the political cost of a firm lockdown during an election period and who brings millions of vaccines to every citizen in Israel, can form a full-fledged right-wing government."