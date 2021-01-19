Sudanese protesters burn Israeli flag during rally

Dozens of Sudanese protesters burned the Israeli flag during a rally on Sunday against Sudan’s recent signing of a deal on normalizing relations with the Jewish state, AFP reported.

Demonstrators gathered outside the cabinet offices in the capital Khartoum, chanting anti-Israel slogans and carrying banners reading "normalization is betrayal" and "normalization is a crime."

The protesters, who said they belonged to an anti-normalization group, also carried banners reading "down with Abraham accords" and "Abraham Accords are American blackmail in exchange for submission."

Sudan and Israel agreed to normalize ties in October. That agreement was announced days after US President Donald Trump officially removed Sudan from the list of nations that sponsor and finance terrorism.

Earlier this month, Sudan announced that it has officially joined the Abraham Accords, the US-sponsored treaty signed by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalizing relations with Israel.