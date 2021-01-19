Biden to overturn Trump decision to lift COVID travel restrictions

US President-elect Joe Biden plans to quickly extend travel restrictions barring travel by most people who have recently been in much of Europe and Brazil, a spokeswoman for Biden said on Monday, according to Reuters.

The announcement came after President Donald Trump signed an order lifting the restrictions, which he imposed early last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as of January 26.

Soon after Trump’s order was made public, however, Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki tweeted, “On the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26.”

She added, “With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel.”

The restrictions Trump rescinded have barred nearly all non-US citizens who within the last 14 days have been in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and the 26 countries of the Schengen area in Europe that allow travel across open borders.

Psaki added that “in fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Biden has been critical of Trump’s handling of the pandemic as well as of the pace of the vaccination campaign.

The President-elect recently said the outgoing Trump administration is “falling far behind” in distributing COVID-19 vaccines.

Biden has said that ramping up the pace of vaccinations will be one of his top priorities when he takes office on Wednesday.