Netanyahu presents syringe with which he was vaccinated

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday posted a video to Facebook in which he presented the syringe with which he received the vaccine against coronavirus more than a month ago.

The syringe was given to Netanyahu after he received the vaccine and he now keeps it in a glass box in his office in Jerusalem.

"Listen to a story: Whenever a guest comes from abroad, I show him this arrowhead, a duplication of a Roman arrowhead from the battle of Yodfat. Yodfat was the first fortress in the Galilee, which fell to the Romans, then Gamla and then Jerusalem, a great destruction," Netanyahu said in the video.

"And I say to the guests who come here from abroad – that was the Romans, they are no longer here, it's their arrow, and this is our arrow, the most sophisticated arrow in the world," the Prime Minister added, pointing to a miniature model of the Arrow missile that is found in his office.

Netanyahu went on to say, “And then I show them another thing, another arrow, this is the syringe through which I received the first vaccine among the millions of vaccines we brought to Israel. We will be the first country in the world to emerge from the coronavirus. When you have faith, anything is possible."