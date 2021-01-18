Trump plans presidential pardon blitz

President Trump plans to end his term in the White House by granting over a hundred presidential pardons, but it is still unclear whether he will also pardon himself and his family in order to prevent their prosecution in the future.

According to U.S. media reports, Trump has compiled a list of people he will pardon during a meeting last Sunday with his daughter Ivanka, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and a number of his closest aides.

The full list is scheduled for release tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, U.S. time.

CNN quotes a White House source as saying that some of the names that will appear on the pardon list are of people Trump expects to cooperate with in various ways in the future and believes can contribute to his post-White House career.

Among other things, he mentioned the names of his former close adviser Steve Bannon, and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

"It's a deal. He likes to pardon because it's one-sided, and he likes to do kindness to people he thinks will feel indebted to him in the future," the White House official said.

Sources close to the President claimed that during the consultations on Sunday he raised the possibility of granting a pardon to himself and his family, in order to prevent them from being prosecuted in the future for charges related to his presidency.

The President's associates reportedly advised him not to pardon himself and his family, as it could give the impression that he had committed certain offenses and would not be positively received by the American public.

Other media outlets claim that as soon as he leaves the White House on Wednesday, Trump will return to the Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida, and that he is considering reviving his television career, building a $2 billion presidential library, launching a new TV or social network, and of course to run for president again in 2024.