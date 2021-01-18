GSS thwarted 430 terror attacks in 2020

The General Security Service tonight published a report summarizing its activities in 2020, showing that in the past year, 430 significant terror attacks were foiled in the Judea and Samaria area and in Jerusalem.

By comparison, 563 attacks were thwarted in 2019, 581 were thwarted in 2018 and 418 attacks were thwarted in 2017.

Among attacks that the GSS prevented in 2020: 283 shootings, 70 stabbings, 10 ramming attacks, 62 bomb attacks, and five planned kidnapping attacks.

56 terror attacks were carried out in Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem in 2020, compared with 59 in 2019, 67 in 2018, 63 in 2017 and 119 attacks in 2016.

In the past year, three Israelis have been killed in Palestinian terror attacks and 46 Israelis have been wounded. In 2019, ten people were killed and 66 wounded, in 2018 16 people were killed and 83 wounded, in 2017 18 people were killed and 153 wounded, and in 2016 17 people were killed and 177 wounded.

