'Netanyahu's accused of acts for which he hasn't even been questioned'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's lawyers today forwarded to the Jerusalem District Court their answer to the amended indictment filed by the State Attorney's Office.
According to attorneys Boaz Ben-Zur and Amit Haddad, Prime Minister Netanyahu is accused of acts that have not even been investigated, "a fact that proves how absurd the cases against the Prime Minister are."
According to Netanyahu's defense team, the amended indictment states that "the Prime Minister did not receive a bribe, and the allegation against him is that he did not refuse Noni Mozes' offer quickly enough. There is no such claim in the law books of the State of Israel. This is an invented and absurd claim that does not exist in legislation, case law, or anywhere else, and it must be rejected outright."
Netanyahu's lawyers also claimed that "the Prime Minister's investigations were opened without the approval of the Attorney General, contrary to what is required by the Basic Law of the Government."
The full response of the Prime Minister's Attorneys:
After the Court ordered the prosecution to delete the original indictment, which was illegally attached, and to drastically amend the indictment, it filed an "amended" indictment that now accuses the Prime Minister of hundreds of incidents for which he has not been investigated at all.
In a request submitted to the court today by the Prime Minister's Advocates, Adv. Boaz Ben-Zur and Amit Haddad revealed that Prime Minister Netanyahu was not asked in his interrogations about more than 90% of the contacts with Walla.
Of the 150 cases in which the amended indictment alleges involvement in Walla's media coverage of the Prime Minister through his spokesmen, the Prime Minister was asked about only a few isolated cases.
How can the Prime Minister be blamed for events that have not been investigated at all? This is what an attempt to oust a powerful prime minister from the Right looks like.
This fact joins in with the fact that last week it was discovered that the Prime Minister's investigations were opened without the approval of the Attorney General, as required by the Basic Law of the Government, which casts a very heavy shadow on the indictment and the entire procedure.
The few redacted correspondences provided show that Case 1000 was investigated almost entirely without the consent of the Attorney General, and that police investigators used targeted approvals in Case 4000 to carry out various investigative actions, including unlawful intrusion without court order into phones and emails, without authority and without permission.
In the "4000 case", the Prime Minister's lawyers showed extensively that most of the referrals to Walla were routine and ordinary spokesman work, for example press releases sent widely to the media, and regular and accepted requests for comments. The prosecution apparently does not understand how the press works.
In the "2000 case" there is an unequivocal agreement that the Prime Minister did not receive anything, and the argument against him is that he did not refuse Noni Mozes' offer quickly enough. There is no such claim in the law books of the State of Israel. This is an invented and absurd claim that does not exist in Israeli law and is unprecedented.
Once they invented a "positive coverage" offense, now they have invented an "insufficiently quick refusal" offense for an invented bribe offer.
In the "1000 case", the attorneys pointed to the close friendship between the Prime Minister and Milchen, including during the period when the Prime Minister was out of the political arena. In the case of Ruth David, the Attorney General himself stated that accepting gifts from friends is permissible, and there it was actually an "indication of deep friendship."