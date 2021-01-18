'Netanyahu's accused of acts for which he hasn't even been questioned'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's lawyers today forwarded to the Jerusalem District Court their answer to the amended indictment filed by the State Attorney's Office.

According to attorneys Boaz Ben-Zur and Amit Haddad, Prime Minister Netanyahu is accused of acts that have not even been investigated, "a fact that proves how absurd the cases against the Prime Minister are."

According to Netanyahu's defense team, the amended indictment states that "the Prime Minister did not receive a bribe, and the allegation against him is that he did not refuse Noni Mozes' offer quickly enough. There is no such claim in the law books of the State of Israel. This is an invented and absurd claim that does not exist in legislation, case law, or anywhere else, and it must be rejected outright."

Netanyahu's lawyers also claimed that "the Prime Minister's investigations were opened without the approval of the Attorney General, contrary to what is required by the Basic Law of the Government."

The full response of the Prime Minister's Attorneys: