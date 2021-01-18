Netanyahu: We may have to extend lockdown

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu visited the Mehuedet health fund in Beit Shemesh Monday and addressed the possibility that the current lockdown would be extended beyond Friday.

"Tomorrow we will hold a cabinet meeting on the corona issue. The mutation is raging around the world and countries are talking about a lockdown until April. This is not the case with us. But we may need another limited short period, we will decide tomorrow. We are on the way to a big victory," he said.

He said, "I held a conference today with seven leading heads of state on the Corona issue. They congratulated us on our huge vaccination campaign. They were amazed not only at the vaccinations but also at the funds and the demand for vaccines here."

Netanyahu added, "In the last day, I wanted to promote two initiatives: At the leaders' conference, I proposed that Israel lead the establishment of an international corporation for the research and production of vaccines for viruses and future epidemics. There was wall to wall enthusiasm."

"Last night I had a discussion with the ministers of health and transportation. I instructed them to immediately promote coronavirus tests for everyone entering Israel and further tightening of flights entering and leaving Israel."

At the end of his speech, Netanyahu addressed the haredi public. "Go get vaccinated. The vaccine saves lives. Only together can we defeat the coronavirus."