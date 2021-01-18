Ambassador Friedman: Return to Iran deal could damage peace process

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman warned the incoming Biden Administration that a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal would complicate and harm efforts to expand the Abraham Accords, the peace agreements between Israel and several of its Arab neighbors.

Speaking to Israel Hayom, Friedman stated that the agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco should not be taken for granted. "These are young agreements, which are very important for Israel and the region, that could change the Middle East for the next hundred years. They were born and progressed on a daily basis by government officials, who worked day and night to do so, and they could happen because the US was seen as a strong factor."

"But if Iran is strengthened and sanctions lifted, it will weaken the status of the United States in the region and cause each side to return to its own box," he warned.

He added: "If the United States strengthens Iran, it will not be able to advance the process and there will be friction between the parties. The momentum to move forward in the process will retreat backwards. The Abraham Accords happened for many reasons. Technology, the economy, tourism and more, but the security component in the face of the common threat posed by Iran is very important. If the next administration strengthens Iran, the status of the United States will be weakened and this will make it difficult for it to advance the process."