'Israel can't be eternally blamed for Palestinian bungling'

Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum pushed back Monday on criticism aimed at Israel over the failure of the Palestinian Authority to manage the coronavirus crisis.

In a video statement released Monday afternoon via Twitter, Hassan-Nahoum said that despite claims to the contrary, Israel is not responsible for the internal affairs of the Palestinian Authority, including its failure to arrange for a mass vaccination program.

"We didn't do enough, we did too much, enough's enough!," she tweeted. "The Palestinians signed the Oslo Accords close to 30 years ago, where they agreed to take responsibility for their public health issues; Israel cannot be eternally blamed for THEIR mishandling of THEIR resources."