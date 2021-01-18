Haredi MK Yitzhak Pindrus: No reason to open yeshivas

MK Yitzhak Pindrus (United Torah Judaism) spoke with 103 FM Radio about the lockdown and school closures.

In an interview, Pindrus told 103 FM that, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky said both last week and this week that schools should close. However, he added that parents still have an obligation to teach their children Torah. "If a few neighbors get together and learn Torah together, that's a good and healthy thin," he added. "But I think that schools should not open."

However, he emphasized that the lockdown is being kept.

Would be respected for an additional week? That depends on whether or not it is making an impact, he said.

"If we need another week and that'll help, then definitely yes."

"Approximately 80-90% keep the guidelines, there's between 10-20% who do what they want, and I don't think that's okay," he emphasized, adding, "I don't think institutions should be opening."

Regarding whether Torah learning can be put on pause for a week, Pindrus said, "Laying phylacteries has to be done every day, prayer must be every day, and Torah learning must also be every day. It's not something that you can do one day off and one day on. You can't skip prayers for two days and then make it up the next days. Learning Torah over Zoom does not work well, that's something else."

When asked about the upcoming elections, Pindrus added that support for Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu "is not about the person, it's about the bloc."