Six caught violating quarantine on way to visit relatives

Police officers from the Tayibe police station stopped a commercial vehicle at a checkpoint in the central Zemer area - and discovered that six confirmed coronavirus carriers in the vehicle, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, the travelers were from Baqa al-Gharbiyye and on their way to visit family in Zemer.

An investigation showed that all six were members of the same family, and according to the Health Ministry records were confirmed coronavirus carriers who were required to quarantine.

The officers immediately asked the family to wear masks, and explained that they were illegally violating quarantine, in addition to breaking lockdown.

The officers ordered the family to appear in the police station immediately upon the conclusion of their quarantine period, and accompanied the family back to their home, while maintaining a safe distance.

Violating quarantine can lead to charges of deliberately spreading an infectious disease, which is punishable by up to seven years in prison.