Coronavirus infection rate soars to highest level in months

A total of 5,616 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Monday morning.

While the number of cases diagnosed fell over the weekend, following a spike over the past week, the percentage of tests coming back positive continues to rise, increasing to 9.1% on Sunday, up from 7.2% on Saturday. Sunday’s level marks the highest test positivity rate since September.

The death toll hit 4,005 on Sunday, with 24 new coronavirus-related fatalities reported.

There are currently 80,436 known active cases of the virus in Israel, including 76,841 cases being treated at home, 1,606 cases being treated at coronavirus hotels, and 1,989 hospitalized patients.

Of those, 1,130 patients are in serious or critical condition, with 273 on respirators.

The government’s mass vaccination program has thus far vaccinated 2,116,257 with the first dose of the two-dose vaccine, with 309,065 having received both doses. That amounts to 23.81% of the population having received the first dose, and 3.48% having received both doses.