PM: 'There was never a better ambassador than David Friedman'

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu lauded US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman Monday morning, writing in a social media post there was "no better ambassador" to deepen the US-Israel relationship.

"We said goodbye yesterday to the US Ambassador to Israel, my friend David Friedman," Netanyahu tweeted. "Over the years I have met many ambassadors from many countries and also from the United States, our great ally, but I can say that there was no better ambassador than David Friedman to establish the deep connection between Israel and the US.