New owner: Sun D'Or airline won't fly on the Sabbath

Several months after yeshiva student Eli Rozenberg purchased El Al, the airline's daughter company, Sun D'Or, will no longer fly on Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath), Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Shabbat begins each Friday night at sundown, and lasts until after nightfall on Saturday night.

According to a report by Globes, El Al has never officially flown on Shabbat and Jewish holidays, but Sun D'Or has operated charter flights on Saturdays.

Over the past few weeks, travel companies offering packages including Sun D'Or flights which depart on Saturdays have found themselves faced with a new policy which has already gone into effect.

The airline's last Saturday flight was in February 2020, due to the cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.