UAE postpones Israeli visa exemption by half year due to coronavirus

The Foreign Ministry of the United Arab Emirates has informed the Israeli Foreign Ministry that in accordance with the visa waiver agreement signed and ratified by the two countries, and in view of the efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the visa waiver agreement will be suspended until July 1, 2021.

The UAE cited a clause in its agreement with Israel, allowing it to delay implementation of part of the deal in order to protect public health.

Following the update, Israel announced that for the time being, Israeli citizens planning on traveling to the UAE will need to obtain a tourist visa prior to their flight. Those planing on visiting the UAE should consult with their travel agency or airline on how to obtain the necessary visas.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry emphasized that the UAE's move is similar to steps taken by other countries recently in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.