Yisrael Beytenu MK: The haredi leaders are the ones who hate their people

MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) told Arutz Sheva in an interview on Sunday that hospital administrators have turned into beggars because of the policy of the government.

"The fact that hospital administrations are becoming beggars before the Ministry of Finance, when we are in the biggest crisis we have faced in in terms of health, is a badge of shame for the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Health, for even getting into this situation," said MK Forer.

"Imagine a situation of war in which brigades are sent by the Ministry of Defense to collect donations to buy bullets," he added. “This is what it looks like.”

On Yisrael Beytenu’s election campaign, he said, "We are preparing in terms of our capabilities on the ground. We have capabilities that are well known with Yisrael Beytenu being a veteran and well ingrained party."

"We try and I believe that we will succeed in this. Once the period in which all the players are switching teams is over, we will try to explain the real story to the public. The real story is that a party with a clear agenda is needed, a clear agenda that can get the State of Israel out of the crisis. We have shown in the last two years that we read reality correctly. Everything we have said will happen, has happened," added Forer.

On the accusation that his party hates haredim, he said, "Absolute nonsense. I think the ones who hate the haredim are their leaders, because leaders who send their public into poverty, to be beggars, turn them into people who are unable to support themselves - are the ones who slap them in the face. All we want is for the citizens of the State of Israel, haredi and secular alike, to have the basic tools to earn a decent living."