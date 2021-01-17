Israel's coronavirus death toll surpasses 4,000 mark

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel passed the 4,000 threshold on Sunday evening and now stands at 4,005.

As of Sunday evening, there are 81,044 active cases in Israel, of whom 1,606 are isolated in hotels and 1,945 who are hospitalized.

According to the Ministry of Health, 1,177 patients are hospitalized in serious condition, 352 in critical condition and 282 on respirators. The percentage of positive tests is 7.2%.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign continues: To date, 2,101,931 Israelis received the first dose of the vaccine and 290,152 have received the second dose.

In light of the data, the government will discuss on Tuesday the extension of the lockdown. Coronavirus project manager Prof. Nachman Ash said on Sunday, "We have reached a peak in the number of serious cases, and as long as these are the numbers - we will not be able to end the lockdown and we will have to recommend another week of lockdown. We are fighting a difficult war that has claimed lives and is causing suffering to many people."

The Ministry of Health is working to require the presentation of a negative coronavirus test before boarding a plane to Israel. "The existence of the variants in different countries worries us," said Prof. Ash. “It is difficult to hermetically close the border, but we are doing everything to block these variants from reaching the country.”

“We are promoting an obligation to undergo a test 72 hours before boarding the plane and the goal is to find the variants before they arrive in the country. In any case, all those who return to Israel are tested," he added.