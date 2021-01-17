Suicide bombing suspects to be vaccinate well before most Israelis

The Palestinian Prisoners' Union announced today (Sunday) that three prisoners suffering from serious illnesses have received their first dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

The three are Mawafak Eruk and Yasser Rabia who are battling cancer, and Wael Abu Shahdam who is suffering from another serious illness.

Mawafak Eruk is serving a 40-year prison sentence after being convicted of transporting two suicide bombers who blew themselves up in Tel Aviv on January 24, 2005, killing 23 people. Yasser Rabiaa and Wael Abu Shahdam are incarcerated for their involvement in organizing a suicide bombing in the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem in 2002.

Interior Security Minister Amir Ohana opposed the vaccination of prisoners prior to that of the guards; the guards having been treated, prisoners can now be as well. Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit stated, in a letter to Ohana, that this position constituted overstepping his authority and was, as such, unlawful.

The Prison Service said that vaccinating prisoners will begin tomorrow (Monday) and today a pilot of about 20 prisoners was treated in the Shikma prison.