Ron Huldai: Gantz is an electoral burden, we won't run with him

Tel Aviv Mayor and HaYisraelim (The Israelis) party chief Ron Huldai met Sunday with former Prime Minister Ehud Barak to discuss the possibility of forming an electoral alliance with other left-wing parties ahead of the 24th Knesset election.

However, Huldai ruled out Sunday evening a possible alliance with the Blue and White party, calling Benny Gantz’s faction an electoral liability rather than an asset.

“There won’t be an alliance with Gantz. He is more of a burden than an asset,” Huldai said in an interview with Channel 12.

Huldai also said that he would not yield the top spot on any possible joint list.

“I won’t be anyone’s number two, but I will act with responsibility.”

The mayor went on to say that even officials in Blue and White “prefer it if [Gantz] would abandon ship and leave them with the party.”