As vaccinations begin and we think that we can see the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, we must also raise the complicated question of God's role in the pandemic.

As we see in yesterday's Parshah, Vaera, the word "Magefah", which is the Hebrew word for "pandemic", implies the direct intervention of God in the world.

