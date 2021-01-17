Coronavirus vaccine may not be harmful to embryos, but we need more information

Prof. Osnat Wolfish, director of the obstetrics and gynecology department at Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital, discussed the claims that pregnant women should avoid getting vaccinated against COVID-19 with Arutz Sheva.

"Both Pfizer's and Modern's vaccines are of a new and relatively unknown variety. They look safe, disappear from the body very quickly, and encourage excellent protection against the virus, but they have not been tested on pregnant women. We already know that nearly two million people have been vaccinated. This should point to them being safe for anyone, but we do not have information about pregnant women in particular, "explains Prof. Wolfish.

"On the other hand," she adds, "COVID-19 can be dangerous for women with background illnesses and also adversely affect pregnancy. Women who contracted the virus during pregnancy are more likely to see their condition deteriorate and may be more susceptible to preterm birth. The question is whether to take the minimal and theoretical risk of an unproven vaccine administered to pregnant women, and my answer is: move cautiously. First, all pregnant women should be given all the information. I think it's better for such women to say for themselves which risk they want to run.”

"It is the opinion of doctors around the world that the woman is to decide for herself. I recommend not getting vaccinated in the first trimester, as in the first trimester the woman is less at risk for severe coronary heart disease, but the fetus’s development is already underway. Breastfeeding women have no problem getting vaccinated and we even highly recommend it. There could even be a potential benefit in passing antibodies through the milk to the baby."