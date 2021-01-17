Education Minister vetoes proposed B'Tselem presentation

Education Minister Yoav Galant has banned the Haifa Reali School from holding a seminar for students with the participation of the director-general of the far-left organization "B'Tselem".

Galant instructed the director-general of his office and the district administrators to ban the entry into schools of organizations operating in conflict with the purposes of state education, including the publishing of lies or untruthful statements regarding the State of Israel, against Israel being a Jewish, Zionist and democratic state, action against education for meaningful service in the IDF, or actions intended to harm or demean IDF soldiers during or after their service.

"The Ministry of Education, under my leadership, has hoisted the flag of promotion of Zionist, Jewish and democratic values, and it acts accordingly; among other things to encourage graduates of the education system to enlist to the IDF, Israel’s protector and sole guarantor of existence," Galant said.

"We will not allow organizations that call the State of Israel 'Apartheid State' to lecture to students about to be drafted into the IDF. I instructed the director-general of the ministry and the directors of the districts and divisions to ban these organizations from entering any educational institution.”

Shai Glick, CEO of B'Tsalmo, congratulated Minister Yoav Galant on his decision: "This is the minister's prerogative and his decision is to be celebrated. He has invoked once again a law that has lain dormant for years. I thank the minister for his actions to revive and implement the law in question; it is inconceivable that an organization calling for people to refuse military service should find an audience in Israeli schools.”

The "Im Tirtzu" movement welcomed Galant's decision as well, saying,'” It is not clear why they even considered presenting students with an extremist organization such as B'Tselem, which makes a living from spreading lies and delegitimizing Israel and encourages international pressure against it. The introduction of this despicable organization into the education system should be prohibited. Spreading lies is not legitimate criticism and students should not be educated in the light of such misconduct. This is a victory of common sense.”