Biden to push amnesty for illegal immigrants, mask mandate

The Biden administration will work swiftly to overturn a number of key Trump-era policies, while also pursuing a number of controversial moves on a wide range of issues spanning illegal immigration, the coronavirus pandemic, and student loans, incoming presidential chief of staff Ron Klain said over the weekend.

According to Klain, President-elect Joe Biden is planning to roll back a number of Trump administration policies within the first hours of his presidency.

Among the policies to be targeted are the government’s restrictions on immigration from a number of Muslim-majority countries; a policy imposed by President Trump early in his presidency via an executive order.

In addition, Biden plans to immediately bring the US back into the Paris Clime Accord, as well as impose a nationwide mask mandate, requiring the wearing of masks on all federal property and during interstate travel.

“These executive actions will deliver relief to the millions of Americans that are struggling in the face of these crises,” Klain wrote in a memo, AP reported. “President-elect Biden will take action — not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration — but also to start moving our country forward.”

Further actions laid out for the first days of the Biden presidency were a freeze on student loan payments, and freezes on evictions and foreclosures during the COVID pandemic.

But perhaps the largest move planned by the incoming Biden administration is the plan to offer amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants, opening a pathway to citizenship.

The plan laid out by Klain would not only expand the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which effectively exempted large numbers of illegal immigrants from deportation, but would create an eight-year path to full citizenship for illegal immigrants, with DACA-eligible illegal immigrants able to pursue an accelerated track to citizenship.