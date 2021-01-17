Life as we knew it, B.C.E. (Before the Corona Era)

The previous four years B.C.E., seem to have been forcibly erased from public memory by all major broadcasted media and social media platforms as if the public’s collective memory began only this past week with the storming of the Capital and the ensuing violence by demonstrators expressing support for the departing President Trump.

The Democratic Party and their progressive cohorts, the majority of broadcasted media and social media platforms, a euphemism for prominent voices representing the progressive left, used superlatives such as insurrection and rebellion in describing the riot/demonstration in the Capital as inexcusable lawlessness despite hundreds if not thousands of instances in which anti-Trump protesters violently demonstrated, setting fire to courthouses, vandalizing police stations, and shooting fireworks at police officers, but were portrayed as "peaceful."

The Progressive left, the Democratic Party, and mainstream media spent the past four years B.C.E. telling the American public that descent into chaos by looting, burning, and destroying public institutions were all legitimate political tools to resist the policies of a Republican President, until now, when that fabricated narrative became inconvenient. They legitimized violence, they empowered Black Lives Matter and Antifa and now they claim outrage and indignation when the opposing side of the political aisle acts in exactly the same way.

Over the past four years B.C.E, we the public have witnessed the daily reports of churches burnt to the ground; police stations attacked, ransacked, and burnt to the ground; Federal Courthouses and State legislatures ransacked, invaded, and burnt to the ground; whole business districts in major urban cities looted, destroyed, and burnt to the ground; murderers roaming urban streets with immunity shooting without fear or deterrence at innocent bystanders resulting in skyrocketing homicide rates unseen for over a quarter of a century; old ladies being knocked down with “sucker punches”, as they returned from grocery shopping.

The very same broadcasted media and social media platforms never had any hesitancy in mendaciously reporting this violent reality B.C.E. as mostly peaceful, expressing the belief that the Black Lives Matter violent mayhem and the Antifa inspired anarchy is acceptable, glamorizing the violence, and excusing the lawlessness.

All it took was for Trump supporters to be the cause of the lawlessness to spark a swift change of heart. In stark difference, the invasion of the Capital was widely condemned by just about any Democrat public leader given a public platform to express his or her disapproval without exception.

Seventy Five million voters who put their trust and faith in President Trump will not change their minds and will most likely refuse to be disenfranchised by those on the opposite side of the isle. They will patiently wait for the midterm elections in two years and the 2024 Presidential elections in which there is every likelihood that President Trump or Nikki Haley will run for the Presidency.

In Israel, there is an oft-repeated saying that those who didn’t want a particular politician as Defense minister will eventually get him as Prime Minister. Those that didn’t want Trump as a one term President might very well face a future reality in which he will be a three term President.

The past four years B.C.E. will be remembered as an exceptional period of American political history in which the prolific level of accomplishments will be viewed in historical perspective and shown to be a period that brought well-being and improvement to the lives of the majority of the American people. Below is only the tip of the iceberg of President Trumps’ and the Republican administration’s accomplishments B.C.E.

Employment: America gained 7 million new jobs, Middle-Class family income increased nearly $6,000 – more than five times the gains during the entire previous administration, the unemployment rate was down to 3.5 percent, the lowest in a half-century, more Americans reported being employed than ever before – nearly 160 million, jobless claims hit a nearly 50-year low, unemployment rates for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, Native Americans, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and those without a high school diploma all reached record lows, unemployment for women hit its lowest rate in nearly 70 years.

Home ownership: Homebuilder confidence reached an all-time high, and home sales hit their highest reading since December 2006. Home prices hit an all-time record high.

Massive Deregulation: Ending the regulatory assault on American Businesses and Workers. Removed nearly 25,000 pages from the Federal Register – more than any other president. The previous administration added over 16,000 pages. Provided the average American household an extra $3,100 every year as a result of deregulation.

Trade Agreements: Ended the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and replaced it with the brand new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The USMCA contains powerful new protections for American manufacturers, auto-makers, farmers, dairy producers, and workers. The USMCA is expected to generate over $68 billion in economic activity and potentially create over 550,000 new jobs over ten years. Signed an executive order making it government policy to Buy American and Hire American, and took action to stop the outsourcing of jobs overseas.

Middle East: The Abraham Accords and the establishment of a strategic alliance between Israel and the Arab Sunni nations creating a unified defense against the fanatic and unpredictable Iranian regime hindering their ambitions for nuclear capability.

American Energy Independence: Unleashed America’s oil and natural gas potential. For the first time in nearly 70 years, the United States has become a net energy exporter, the United States is now the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world, natural gas production reached a record-high of 34.9 quads in 2019, following record high production in 2018 and in 2017, the United States has been a net natural gas exporter for three consecutive years and has an export capacity of nearly 10 billion cubic feet per day.

It was President Abraham Lincoln who asked at Gettysburg about the American nation's ability to endure and move ahead as a unified nation in the aftermath of the American Civil War. Lincoln’s sweeping pardon of all Confederate soldiers at the end of the American Civil War sends an important message to our politicians and to all of the American nation about the importance and necessity for unity.

Instead of punishing the Confederate soldiers, President Lincoln forgave them. President Lincoln believed in the Constitution, in the supremacy of the Democratic political system, and the potential of all Americans and not only his political allies. President Lincoln understood that after years of violence and division, restoring American stability would require meeting halfway with his political opponents.

Today’s political reality demands of the incoming Democratic administration to adopt President Lincoln’s wise message to today’s leaders.

Ron Jager grew up in the South Bronx of New York City, making Aliyah in 1980. Served for 25 years in the IDF as a Mental Health Field Officer in operational units. Prior to retiring was Commander of the Central Psychiatric Clinic for Reserve Solders at Tel-Hashomer. Since retiring has been involved in strategic consultancy to NGO's and communities in the Gaza Envelope on resiliency projects to assist first responders and communities. Ron has written numerous articles for outlets in Israel and abroad focusing on Israel and the Jewish world To contact: medconf@gmail.com Website: www.ronjager.com